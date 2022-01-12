Entertainer International Nova to be featured in “Lavish Life” Magazine

New York City, New York Jan 11, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – Musician, actor, songwriter and producer International Nova will start out 2022 by being portrayed in a cover story in an upcoming issue of Lavish Life, a digital entertainment and culture magazine.

This will be his first appearance in the magazine and the first time a Latin rap artist has appeared in the publication’s Spotlight slot.

Lavish Life magazine began in 2014 and has a focus on “fresh, bold and high-spirited urban artists that want their music to be heard and seen throughout the world.”

Along with a spotlight on an interesting mainstream or indie artist each issue, readers learn about current topics such as social justice, the arts, lifestyle, and politics. It also includes the Lavish Life podcast where other notable entertainers from various musical genres are interviewed.

The upcoming feature on International Nova provides interesting details of his life, starting with growing up in the Bronx area of New York City. There, he was exposed to all sorts of sound, starting with hip-hop and expanding into Latin, Caribbean, West Indian, rock, R&B, reggae and more.

Music was always a pleasant escape for the young Dominican, and he remembers one summer when he was around age 7 or 8 listening only to Tupac Shakur’s “Me Against the World.”

As a teen, International Nova took his diverse musical background and began performing with other musicians.

He eventually decided to go solo and moved to Atlanta, where his music and his acting career really began to take off.

He had a role in the Tupac biopic, “All Eyez on Me,” was part of the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” reality show that gave a close look at Atlanta’s musical community, and was involved in “Off Air,” another program that portrayed the ups and downs facing creative members of the Latino community.

Music-wise, International Nova continues to wow Latin- and English-speaking audiences with creative and catchy music. He’s recorded in both languages, and one of the highlights of 2021 was in May when he released the single “Controla,” featuring a collaboration with hip-hop legend Petey Pablo.

He recently released the single, “Dale,” part of AMC’s AllBlk program, “Covenant,” and also has produced material for Columbus Short on his new album coming soon.

Rolling Stone has called International Nova “a Global Artist to Watch,” and his songs have appeared on Billboard’s Latin and Urban charts. He’s also an Ambassador for the LifeLine Animal Project, an animal welfare organization in Georgia.

