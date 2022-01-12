Sardina Systems Partners with AMAX to Deliver Efficient Cloud Solution

The partnership leverages AMAX’s server solutions and FishOS, Sardina Systems’ cloud management platform, to enable both companies to supply SMEs and large enterprises with an efficient, super-scalable, and energy-saving turnkey infrastructure. The joint IT infrastructure includes health monitoring, resource optimization, and disaster recovery systems to protect data and secure, uninterrupted business operations.

The global market for cloud software and services is growing fast. It can be challenging and complex for companies to find the right solution tailored to industry requirements and enterprise business goals. AMAX and Sardina Systems unite their expertise and efforts to bring a unique combination of hardware industry standards and innovative software for efficient enterprise private cloud management. The joint solution has the proven ability to scale and compute high volumes of generated data, optimize hardware utilization and, as a result, reduce IT costs and meet the ever-increasing demand for data sovereignty.

“We are delighted to partner with Sardina Systems, a leading European operation management software developer. This strategic partnership allows us to deliver fully integrated turnkey solutions with AMAX’s IT infrastructure and Sardina Systems FishOS private cloud management software to our enterprise customers. AMAX’s solution combined with Sardina Systems private cloud provides customers with an innovative technology that delivers the highest performance and enables data sovereignty compliance,” said Niall Smith, Senior Commercial Manager at AMAX.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with AMAX, a global leader in implementing cutting-edge IT technologies and hardware manufacturing. Together we can offer to the market a wide range of turnkey solutions for enterprise private cloud. Our joint infrastructure solution includes the best choice of AMAX’s hardware professionally configured to the customer requirements and Sardina’s FishOS for fast system deployment, efficient workload management, and zero-downtime upgrade of cloud environment,” said Kenneth Tan, Executive Director at Sardina Systems.

About Sardina Systems

Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations. Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome large-scale data center operations challenges.

For more information about Sardina Systems, visit www.sardinasystems.com.

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in application-tailored cloud, data centre, open-architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centres or a software start-up seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success.

For more information about AMAX, visit www.amax.com.