The first person from Telangana State to receive the award



On Sunday, Dr. Ravi Kolli, President-Elect of the AAPI, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin along with Indian Medical Association Telangana leader Dr. Surendranath felicitated Dr. Duvvuru on the premises of Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony Co-operative Society. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Duvvuru Dwarakanatha Reddy said that during forty long years of his journey he has taken up many activities with a view to extending quality medical services to the people free of cost apart from the Medical Association. He said he was very happy to be the first person to receive these awards after the formation of Telangana State.





Presently, Dr. Duvvuru Dwarakanatha Reddy is a PWC Member and the Chairman of the IMA Action Committee. Previously he served as IMA Telangana State Secretary and State Vice President. Also, he is currently the Overseas Coordinator for the Telugu Medical Graduates in the USA (ADMG USA) and the Overseas Coordinator for the North American Telugu Association besides being the Overseas Director of the Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA). Dr. Duvvuru was presented with this prestigious award virtually by the AOI National Body in the background of the Corona situation.

