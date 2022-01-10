Punyam Academy Announces Launch of ISO 29001 Certified Auditor Training – An E-learning Course



The purpose behind introducing the ISO 29001 auditor training  an E-learning course that helps the participants to familiarize themselves with ISO 29001, understand ISO 29001 QMS principles, Know the ISO 29001 requirements in detail , Understand the documentation required by ISO 29001, Understand the risk-based approach of ISO 29001 QMS, Know about the audit process and steps, Know about the types of auditing and questioning techniques and Get the ready-to-use audit checklist with clause-wise and department-wise questions to perform an effective audit of ISO 29001 QMS.





This course attend Individuals who want to become ISO 29001 certified internal auditor, Personnel of petroleum, petrochemical, and natural gas industries who are involved in the implementation of the ISO 29001 Quality management system within the organization, Individuals who want to have a basic knowledge of standards for working in the petroleum, petrochemical, and natural gas industries, Any individuals who want to enhance their auditing knowledge and skills, and those looking to achieve formal recognition as certified ISO 29001 trained internal auditor and Other people who have found this course useful.





About Punyam Academy



