A Vacation Different awarded with Top 7 Property Management Companies in Santa Fe (2022)



Managed by Laura Decker, a certified realtor, the organization has now expanded its catalog for luxury vacation rentals from 6 to 13 and is ongoing. The organization is one of the Female-owned businesses in Santa Fe and surrounding areas.





They provide a range of services such as regular inspections of buildings and grounds, monthly owner statements that include a full accounting of income and expenses, and marketing services and vacation rentals.





About A Vacation Different:



Co-founded by Laura and Kelly in 2020, A Vacation Different is changing the face of vacation rentals in Santa Fe, NM. The customers learn first hand that A Vacation Different is all about experiences and memories. From insider information on restaurants, best options for the kiddos, and Santa Fe’s best outdoor adventures, A Vacation Different will do all the legwork for you, allowing the customers to focus on creating long-lasting memories while soaking up the Santa Fe culture.

