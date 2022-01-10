Orson Hill Realty Dan Skelly Launches Another New High Tech Website

Dan Skelly Launched a website complete with real-time IDX listing results and much better home value algorithm to help you determine the value of your Colorado home.

Evergreen, CO, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, January 10, 2022

You need to hire a high-tech agent these days. buyers and sellers need to have a real estate agent that is plugged into technology.







Dan Skelly has launched another high-tech real estate website. Dan has always been two steps of any other agent when it comes to high tech, online marketing of his listings. He has been designing websites for his companies since 03. Marketing is becoming more and more important again for sellers. As the Colorado real estate market continues to slop back towards the buyers, homes that are for sale must be marketed properly.





This website offers home buyers one of the most comprehensive and detailed searches of any website. It provides the buyers with not only real-time listing alerts but very comprehensive market reports as well. It is important for buyers to keep an eye on the market to know how aggressive their offer must be to beat the competition.





For sellers, the new site attracts buyers so your home will be featured throughout all our high traffic websites. Dan Skellys old site that still dominates the search engine results in fantastic keywords to attract buyers to your listing. Home buyers and sellers have enjoyed the benefits of our Denver Foothills site for over a decade. Our Orson Hill Realty real estate company website





Dan Skelly is also opening our real estate offices in Florida. We should be fully operational in Southwest Florida before spring.





Dan Skelly and Orson Hill Realty always have been and always be the leader in Colorado for real estate technology and will always use online advertising, blogs, and online advertising.  Dan Skelly, real estate agent/Broker/Owner.