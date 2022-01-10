Everygame Poker Begins New Year with Free Spins on Betsoft Slots and $50 Blackjack Prizes

Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four popular Betsoft slots this week. January 10 to 17, depositing players can get free spins on Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. These games are found under the Betsoft tab in the Casino Games section of the site. January 10 – 16, Blackjack players can win an instant $50 prize on top of their winnings.

Stacked features a vaudevillian Magician who conjures free spins, multipliers and instant prizes. When he performs his Secret Trick, a random number of face-down Mystery Cards are added to the reels. The face-down cards are magically turned over to reveal matching symbols.







Stay Frosty is a 5-reel, 100 payline video slot with innovative Sticky Wilds that stay Sticky for two spins when part of a winning combination! The Snowman Wild can occupy one position or the entire reel.







A fearsome Medieval dragon guards great treasure in the new Take the Kingdom, a 100 payline game with exploding fireballs and free spins with extra wilds. The dragon breathes fireball bombs on the grid which explode into Wilds every seventh spin.







Safari Sam 2 is a 50 payline game where every spin can sound the Call of the Wild, turning all symbols on up to four reels into wild Compass symbols.







FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS



Available January 10-17, 2022







30 Free Spins on Stacked



Min. deposit $25



Coupon code: STACKED30







60 Free Spins on a Stay Frosty



Min. deposit $50



Coupon code: FROST60







80 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom



Min. deposit $75



Coupon code: KING80







100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2



Min. deposit $100



Coupon code: 2SAFARI100







BLACKJACK QUEST



January 10 – 16, Blackjack players that collect two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack will win an instant $50 prize on top of their winnings. (Wagering requirement 25X.)







View or download video version of this story.







