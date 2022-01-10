Denver Foothills and Denver Area Continues to Struggle With Low Home Inventory

The Denver Foothills real estate market has seen inventory go up and down in the last 2 years but even at the peak, it is still lower year over year.

Inventory is low but Orson Hill Realty had one of its best years ever in 2021







Colorado and the Denver Foothills area have seen some months of very low inventory in the past two years. That has not only pushed home prices through the roof it also has made things difficult on buyers. Our peak month in 2021 was July with about 450 active listings. Although this was down considerably from past years it was still enough to keep the industry moving. We are currently seeing about 195 active listings at the time of this article. This is making it a sellers market.





When discussing the Denver Foothills real estate agents are referring to Evergreen, Conifer, Morrison, Bailey and Golden. This area is one of the most desirable areas in Colorado due to its close proximity to Denver and the ski resorts. This desirability has impacted the real estate market from inventory to purchase price.





Most real estate agents are of the opinion that things need to give very soon. The real estate market can not continue at this pace of appreciation much longer. Realtors are already starting to see a shift to more of a buyers market.