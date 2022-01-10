CyberWave Annuonced Partnership with WEYU

In last December, CyberWave annuonced Partnership with a new maketplace, WEYU. Cyberwave will be the first project for WEYU’s launchpad called WE-Launch. This will integrate both parties’ audiences to one platform, which will enlarge the traffic. Through WE-Launch, vaulable investemnt fund and connections will help CyberWave to ensure its long-term value for the holders.

“We find that WEYU has impressive global scale and reach, which can bring us a numerous global audience to the project” Mason, CEO of CyberWave, said. “We are going through an exciting marketing strategy discussion with WEYU at the moment. I’m glad that we can have WEYU as a partner and be part of their early-stage of growth. Through WE-launch, our community is also looking forward to boost the value of CyberWave.”

CyberWave is an upcoming first Solana based on-chain game NFT project that launches in January. As a Wolf Game on Ethereum, CyberWave is developing an on-chain game on Solana where three different series of NFT collections can earn, steal, and trade $CYBER in game. Their first NFT collection named the Survivors is launching on January 25th. According to the CyberWave’s whitepaper, players are allowed to choose the district to defense and earn $CYBER by their contribution rate on the game. This dynamic game mechanism and tokenomics will heat up the community to be alive with a thoughtful discussion of defense strategy every night.

WEYU, the first multi-chain platform specifically for the NFT resale market is a platform aiming to break new grounds. A number of big crypto investors such as Animoca Brands, Banter Capital(Crypto Banter), Basic Capital, and Next Capital have noticed an enormous potential of WEYU. Through the partnership, CyberWave will be the first project to start the WE-Launch. WE-Launch is a unified, all-in-one NFT launchpad designed to accelerate the WEYU mission of building the most thriving ecosystem for the NFT and Metaverse future. From the partnership, CyberWave’s community is expecting to see new heights for the Survivors launch and beyond.

