EC Healthcare expects to achieve a record-high sales volume in third quarter of FY22, Represents more than 40% Y-o-Y increase

EC Healthcare (the “Company”, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group expects to achieve a record-high sales volume in the period of October to December 2021 (“the Quarter”) , representing a y-o-y increase of no less than 41%.

Benefiting from the strong demand on medical services and improving local consumption sentiment along with full-fledged retail sector recovery, the Board expects the Group to achieve a record-high overall sales volume of no less than HK$880 million for the Quarter, representing a no less than 41% y-o-y increase and a no less than 64% increase as compared with the same period in 2019; the Group’s sales volume of medical services achieved a no less than 51% y-o-y increase for the Quarter and a no less than 158% increase as compared with the same period in 2019; for sales volume in those clinics and services centers located in Mainland China, the Group is expected to record a no less than 13% y-o-y increase for the Quarter, and a no less than 65% increase as compared with the same period in 2019.

Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, “Looking ahead, the Group is confident about the business performance given the improving local consumption sentiment, the rising health consciousness after the pandemic and the increasing vaccinated population. Based on official data from the Hong Kong Government, the population that completed the first vaccine dose has been at approximately 76.3% as of 7 January 2022. The Group will keep developing businesses through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, leveraging our investment in information technology, branding and service to enrich the closed-loop healthcare ecosystem and further consolidate the healthcare market.”

About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong’s largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group’s high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.

The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, NEW MEDICAL CENTER and Prime Medical Centres, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.

*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020

