Rubix establishes strategic partnership with Grounded & FINAO to facilitate ESG applications using the Rubix public blockchain

Rubix (a web-scale Layer 1 blockchain building Web3 applications), Grounded (a leading marketing firm helping global brands to achieve and communicate purpose and ESG goals), and FINAO (a digital technology company helping organizations drive digital adoption), have entered a strategic partnership to help leading global brands achieve ESG impact using the trustless provenance of public blockchains. Grounded has rich experience in helping top brands achieve ESG impact. FINAO has strong experience in working with leading global organizations in digital & social impact.

Recognizing the environmental, social, and business imperatives of sustainability, Rubix has focused on leveraging its public blockchain as a uniquely secure, scalable, and trusted tool for ESG reporting. Rubix’s blockchain will bring world-class efficiency and publicly verifiable accountability to its customers governance strategies through its own commitment to innovation, culture, trust, human capital, environmental impact, and social sustainability. These concepts are difficult to measure, and most of them are not captured by traditional accounting and managerial reporting frameworks. However, there is a pressing need to do so as shareholders, capital providers and other stakeholders increasingly focus on how companies create long-term value, especially focusing on the “sustainability as captured by ESG metrics.”

Provenance on public blockchains is becoming the best method for brands to establish their commitment to sustainability, and this has been Rubix’s express mission while building the Rubix protocol. Rubix is one of the greenest networks with energy consumption lower than existing computing networks. Brands & their supply chain partners can post their provenance data on Rubix chain without worrying about costs, security or privacy. Customers, investors & policy makers can now leverage the benefits of instant supply chain and social impact provenance on Rubix to achieve ESG goals.

About GROUNDED

Grounded is a multi-award-winning B-corp certified activation agency thriving at the intersection of brand experience, commercial innovation, and social impact. They work with global brands, retailers, startups and nonprofits to help them articulate their purpose, activate their brands and accelerate their impact at scale.

About FINAO

Led by former Microsoft execs, FINAO is an innovative consultant and developer of proprietary and custom software applications for social good, education, equity, and total wellness. FINAO works in partnership with global non-profits, corporations, and education organizations. Their sweet spot is creating system-oriented solutions for great user experience, high efficiency administrator ownership, informing data, accountability, and use-case scalability.

About RUBIX NETWORK SYSTEMS Ltd

Rubix Network is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security and privacy. With 0.00000174 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 10,000 validators.

