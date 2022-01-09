2021: South Eastern Railway (SER) registered highest ever Loading Performance

Year 2021 has been a remarkable year for South Eastern Railway in terms of freight loading and revenue. During the last year, SER has many notable achievements which are as under:
- 130 kmph train operation started on Andul-Jharsuguda section of Howrah-Mumbai mainline.
- Loading of 175.4 MT achieved in 2020-21 is highest ever Loading performance of SER.
- Gross Apportioned revenue for Calendar Year 2021(Upto Nov) was 15079 cr which is 14.86% higher than previous year.
- 67 rakes of BOXNHL have been converted to 25T axle load to improve throughput.
- Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, all identified 74 trains of SER have been provided with OBHS services in the year 2021.
- 9 Trains including 11 rakes of conventional coaches were converted to LHB.
- Phase-I work of Sankrail – Freight terminal completed and was inaugurated by Hon’ble MR on 19.02.2021.
- Kalaikunda-Jhargram 3rd line section was commissioned and was Inaugurated by Hon’ble PM on 22.02.2021.
- 32 Level crossings were closed in the year 2021 by construction of 16 Road under bridges and 5 Road Over bridges to improvement of safety of Road traffic.
- 4 nos. New Passenger lifts and 1 no. Escalator commissioned at various Stations of South Eastern Railway in the year 2021.
- 406.18 TKM Electrification achieved in the year 2021 compared to 227.42 TKM in previous year.
- Highest Electric Loco holding among all Zones of IR of 1064 Locos achieved in the year 2021.
- In March’2021, New Traction sub-station (132KV/25KV) was commissioned at Rourkela Steel Plant in CKP division.
- Electronic Interlocking has been commissioned at 11 stations (Baltikuri, Gidhni, Chakulia, Kalunga, Rajgangpur, Jhinkpani, Rangra, Muradih, Sudamdih, Bokaro E Cabion, Lodhma) and Modified at 8 stations (Jhargram, Bagdehi, Sardega, Balsiring, Muri, Jarsuguda Goods Yard, Jharsuguda Passenger Yard and Gokulpur).
- CCTV systems installed at 28 stations for Passenger safety and security.
- 41 IPS systems have been installed for uninterrupted power supply to signalling systems
- Under Green initiatives of SER, Supervisory Training Centre, KGP has achieved IGBC Green Existing Building Rating System “Gold” certification in the month of Feb’2021.
- Under Covid mitigation measures, 143825 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in various hospitals of South Eastern Railway. 1 LMO tank has been installed at Central Hospital GRC.
- A special Lady RPF commando team has been formed in Ranchi Division of South Eastern Railway for ensuring Safety and Security of Ladies and Girls travelling in trains.
- Bisra-Bondamunda (A cabin) (4.2 Km) of super critical project Monaharpur- Bondamunda (A) 3rd line (30 Km) commissioned on 24.08.2021.
- Balsring -Lodhma (9.9 Km) of Bondamunda-Ranchi Doubling commissioned on 30.12.2021.
22. Br No-124, [9×45.7(OWG)+1×18.3(CG)] completed in connection with Rourkela – Jharsuguda 3rd line (101.4 km).
- Br. No 21(IB Bridge) span (11×45.7 m TG) completed in connection with Jharsuguda- Kechobahal (20 km).
- Yard remodelling Works completed in 2021
- Phase-I work of Sankrail Goods terminal yard has been completed and commissioning has been inaugurated by Hon’ble MR on 19.02.2021.
- Yard remodeling works of Jhinkpani yard done on 11.09.2021 after 15 (11+4) days NI.
- Jharsuguda Goods Yard commissioned on 05.12.2021.
- Jharsuguda Passenger yard commissioned on 06.12.2021.
- Kalunga yard remodeling work done to accommodate 3rd line work after NI.
- Quarters completed in 2021.
29. 12 units Type-II quarters at Bhagha (PB item No. 544 of 2020-21) completed and handed over to Open Line.
30. 4 units of Type-IV quarters at Hatia has been completed and allotted to occupant in Apr’21.
- Other important works completed in 2021.
- Kanthi /TSS- Isolation facilities at 132 kv side of TSS completed by WBSETCL on 18.03.2021.
- Platform shelter of platform No.1 at Govindpur station has been completed on 21.07.21.
- Replacement of Auto signaling works of Deulti-Mecheda (7.5 km) completed and commissioned on 11.09.2021.
- Additional loading line at Sardega for MCL project completed and commissioned on 01.09.2021
Inter- national Championship
- Ms. Nikki Pradhan, Ms. Salima Tete (Hockey) & Ms. Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis) represented the national team in the Tokyo Olympics2020. Ms. Pradhan & Ms. Salima Tete stood 4th in the championship.
- Sri Javed Ali Khan represented India in World Body Building Championship and secured 2ndposition.
- Ms. Nikki Pradhan selected for Sr. Women Hockey Asian Championship Trophy to be held in Korea.
- Ms. Salima Tete and Ms. Sangita Kumari have been selected for FIH Jr. Women World Cup.
