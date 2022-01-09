2021: South Eastern Railway (SER) registered highest ever Loading Performance





Year 2021 has been a remarkable year for South Eastern Railway in terms of freight loading and revenue. During the last year, SER has many notable achievements which are as under:





130 kmph train operation started on Andul-Jharsuguda section of Howrah-Mumbai mainline.









Loading of 175.4 MT achieved in 2020-21 is highest ever Loading performance of SER.









Gross Apportioned revenue for Calendar Year 2021(Upto Nov) was 15079 cr which is 14.86% higher than previous year. 67 rakes of BOXNHL have been converted to 25T axle load to improve throughput.









Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, all identified 74 trains of SER have been provided with OBHS services in the year 2021. 9 Trains including 11 rakes of conventional coaches were converted to LHB.









Phase-I work of Sankrail – Freight terminal completed and was inaugurated by Hon’ble MR on 19.02.2021. Kalaikunda-Jhargram 3rd line section was commissioned and was Inaugurated by Hon’ble PM on 22.02.2021. 32 Level crossings were closed in the year 2021 by construction of 16 Road under bridges and 5 Road Over bridges to improvement of safety of Road traffic. 4 nos. New Passenger lifts and 1 no. Escalator commissioned at various Stations of South Eastern Railway in the year 2021. 406.18 TKM Electrification achieved in the year 2021 compared to 227.42 TKM in previous year. Highest Electric Loco holding among all Zones of IR of 1064 Locos achieved in the year 2021. In March’2021, New Traction sub-station (132KV/25KV) was commissioned at Rourkela Steel Plant in CKP division. Electronic Interlocking has been commissioned at 11 stations (Baltikuri, Gidhni, Chakulia, Kalunga, Rajgangpur, Jhinkpani, Rangra, Muradih, Sudamdih, Bokaro E Cabion, Lodhma) and Modified at 8 stations (Jhargram, Bagdehi, Sardega, Balsiring, Muri, Jarsuguda Goods Yard, Jharsuguda Passenger Yard and Gokulpur). CCTV systems installed at 28 stations for Passenger safety and security.









41 IPS systems have been installed for uninterrupted power supply to signalling systems









Under Green initiatives of SER, Supervisory Training Centre, KGP has achieved IGBC Green Existing Building Rating System “Gold” certification in the month of Feb’2021. Under Covid mitigation measures, 143825 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in various hospitals of South Eastern Railway. 1 LMO tank has been installed at Central Hospital GRC. A special Lady RPF commando team has been formed in Ranchi Division of South Eastern Railway for ensuring Safety and Security of Ladies and Girls travelling in trains. Bisra-Bondamunda (A cabin) (4.2 Km) of super critical project Monaharpur- Bondamunda (A) 3rd line (30 Km) commissioned on 24.08.2021.









Balsring -Lodhma (9.9 Km) of Bondamunda-Ranchi Doubling commissioned on 30.12.2021.























22. Br No-124, [9×45.7(OWG)+1×18.3(CG)] completed in connection with Rourkela – Jharsuguda 3rd line (101.4 km).









Br. No 21(IB Bridge) span (11×45.7 m TG) completed in connection with Jharsuguda- Kechobahal (20 km).









Yard remodelling Works completed in 2021









Phase-I work of Sankrail Goods terminal yard has been completed and commissioning has been inaugurated by Hon’ble MR on 19.02.2021. Yard remodeling works of Jhinkpani yard done on 11.09.2021 after 15 (11+4) days NI. Jharsuguda Goods Yard commissioned on 05.12.2021. Jharsuguda Passenger yard commissioned on 06.12.2021. Kalunga yard remodeling work done to accommodate 3rd line work after NI.









Quarters completed in 2021.









29. 12 units Type-II quarters at Bhagha (PB item No. 544 of 2020-21) completed and handed over to Open Line.





30. 4 units of Type-IV quarters at Hatia has been completed and allotted to occupant in Apr’21.









Other important works completed in 2021.









Kanthi /TSS- Isolation facilities at 132 kv side of TSS completed by WBSETCL on 18.03.2021. Platform shelter of platform No.1 at Govindpur station has been completed on 21.07.21. Replacement of Auto signaling works of Deulti-Mecheda (7.5 km) completed and commissioned on 11.09.2021. Additional loading line at Sardega for MCL project completed and commissioned on 01.09.2021

















Inter- national Championship









Ms. Nikki Pradhan, Ms. Salima Tete (Hockey) & Ms. Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis) represented the national team in the Tokyo Olympics2020. Ms. Pradhan & Ms. Salima Tete stood 4th in the championship.









Sri Javed Ali Khan represented India in World Body Building Championship and secured 2ndposition.









Ms. Nikki Pradhan selected for Sr. Women Hockey Asian Championship Trophy to be held in Korea.









Ms. Salima Tete and Ms. Sangita Kumari have been selected for FIH Jr. Women World Cup.









