Slingerlands, NY Author Publishes Memoir

Memory House: Of Love And Dementia, a new book by L.G. Mason, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The heart-wrenching true story of two people whose love survives and changes while one of them is caught in the slow death of dementia, Memory House is an account of the ways lovers can still be together and the ways they cannot, from the perspective of someone who lived it.

About the Author

L.G. Mason is a former college professor, who studied animal life and has written a few books of poetry. He currently lives in upstate New York in the house that he shared once with his only love and their kids and the cats.

Memory House: Of Love And Dementia is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7343-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memory-house/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memory-house/