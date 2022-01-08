Bemidji, MN Author Publishes Children’s Book

The Other Side of the Fence: Ana & the Lilys, a new book by Corinda Edevold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Have you ever felt like you were meant for more? That you were capable of something special? This is the adventure of Ana, a very average girl, as she discovers a magical fairy realm. Join Ana for a hilarious and beautiful journey as she is drawn deeper into this mysterious and enchanting world. Fairies, a reckless goat named Bubble Gum and a tribe of prank loving leprechauns are just a few of the magical creatures that she meets along the way. It is not all flowers, magic and tea though-there is a sinister undertone to this foreign land. Will Ana survive long enough to find the answers of her own unknown history?

“A fresh, gripping, fascinating, and completely irresistible story, this is a perfect book to read this Easter so gift this beautiful book to your younger kids… Perfect for 7+”  KidlioMag.com

About the Author

Corinda Edevold lives in Northern Minnesota with her husband and five children. As a teenager, she was a humble cabin cleaner at a resort and then a state park. Upon receiving her business degree and accounting minor she has worked in the payroll department of a hospital and as a loan officer at a local bank. She currently works from home for a New York mortgage company. Corinda and her family enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, hiking and of course, reading. She can be found on-line at https://www.edevoldbooks.com/.

In the area? The author will be having a book signing at the Four Pines Bookstore in Bemidji, MN on January 29th from 11AM to 2PM.

About the Illustrator

Sarah Peterson, illustrator of the cover art, taught drawing, painting and ceramics at the Creative Arts Studio in Fargo, North Dakota before moving back to her hometown of Bemidji, MN. She’s enjoyed teaching after-school art classes at Red Lake Elementary, and watercolor painting as a guest artist at the Headwaters School of Music and Arts.

Sarah is a member of the Leach Lake Art League, and looks forward to showing more of her work as it evolves. She can be found on-line at https://www.spetersonsart.com/ or at Sunrise Natural Foods, her store in Bemidji. MN.

The Other Side of the Fence: Ana & the Lilys is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7289-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-other-side-of-the-fence/

</div