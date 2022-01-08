Japan – Fujitsu: Notice of Product Pricing Revision in Japan

Fujitsu today announced that it will raise the standard price of certain products and optional products of the FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY series in Japan as of February 2022.

Amid the impact of the recent global supply shortage of semiconductors and various raw materials on parts and materials procurement, the Fujitsu Group has made every effort to secure parts and materials necessary for production. However, ongoing circumstances, including further increases in procurement and logistics costs, mean that it is no longer possible for Fujitsu to maintain supply prices by absorbing these expenses through efforts to improve production costs and reduce costs across the manufacturing and supply chain. Consequently, Fujitsu has decided to revise the standard prices for some products of the FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY series in Japan, as follows. Fujitsu additionally plans to revise the standard prices in Europe, Asia, Oceania and other countries, and details for each region will be communicated separately at a future date.

Details of Price Revision (in Japan)

1. Target products: Part of x86 server main units and optional products of the FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY series

2. Price revision rate: x86 server main units up about 10%, optional products up about 30%

