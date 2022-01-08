Hong Kong – Regional flag-selling activities today

Regional flag-selling activities today **************************************



Three charities have been issued Public Subscription Permits to hold flag sales on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and in the New Territories separately from 7am to 12.30pm today (January 8). The Social Welfare Department (SWD) has been informed by one of the charities that the regional flag-selling activity scheduled to be held by it has been cancelled, a spokesman for the SWD said.







Information on the regional flag-selling activities today is as follows:





Region Name of organisation Colour of collection bag Colour of flag

Hong Kong Island Hong Kong Buddhist Society for the Blind Limited Red Light Green

Kowloon The Mongkok Kai-Fong Association Limited Purple Light Green













The contact information for the organisation that has cancelled its regional flag-selling activity is as follows:





Region Name of organisation Contact person Contact number

New Territories Wai Ji Christian Service Miss Chan 2777 9039













Details of the charitable fund-raising activities, including any updated information, covered by the issued Public Subscription Permits have been published on the GovHK website (www.gov.hk/en/theme/fundraising/search). Permits for flag days containing information on contact methods of the flag-selling organisations and the approved flag-selling activities have also been uploaded to the SWD’s website (www.swd.gov.hk/en/index/site_pubsvc/page_controlofc/sub_flagdays) for reference. For enquiries, please call the SWD’s hotline at 2343 2255, or the designated hotline of the 1823 Call Centre at 3142 2678.







In the case of suspected fraudulent flag day activities, people should not make any donation and should immediately report the matter to the Police, the spokesman added.

