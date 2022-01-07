Ford Pledges Election Integrity

Today on the one year anniversary of the January 6th rally, first responder, successful businessman and Republican Congressional candidate, Jerry Ford once again promised to serve on the Election Integrity Caucus. He is the only candidate running in the 38th district to promise to serve.

“While inflation has soared and people have died in Afghanistan, Speaker Pelosi has wasted an entire year investigating the January 6th rally. She is not doing this because she believes there was a true insurrection. Pelosi wants to discredit our former President, Donald Trump, at all costs while avoiding responsibility for not having enough police at the capital. This witch hunt has been nothing more than a distraction from inflation and all the other bad Biden/Democrat policies ruining America. We are worse off than one year ago,” said Ford. “Always missing for the investigation discussions surrounding January 6th has been the problems with balloting. As someone who ran successful businesses, I am person of action – not just talk. That’s why as the next Congressman I am promising to be a member of the Election Integrity Caucus. I want to fix our system and restore people’s faith.”

The Election Integrity Caucus was launched by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. It serves as a platform for Members of Congress to come together and proactively educate and inform the American people about issues related to election security and activity, drive common sense policy solutions to restore faith in the democratic process, and improve the administration of elections. The goal of the Caucus is to ensure that Americans in every state and territory have confidence in free, fair, accurate, and transparent elections.

“Pelosi has spent more time investigating January 6th than the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan. We still don’t know who was the General that told President Biden to leave no troops behind. With 13 service members being killed, shouldn’t there be more investigation?” asked Ford.

Ford will also work with the Caucus to oppose dangerous legislation such as HR 1 that would make it easier for people to cheat in elections.

“Our legal votes need to matter. Every fraudulent vote takes one of our legitimate vote. We need to end the fraud and hold those accountability for undermining our electoral system,” said Ford.

Members of the Election Integrity Caucus include:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), co-chair

Congressman Mike Garcia, (CA-25)- co-chair

Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13)

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03)

Congressman Joe Wilson (SC-02)

Congressman John Carter (TX-31)

Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16)

Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12)

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01)

Congressman Andrew Garbarino (NY-02)

Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36)

Congressman Barry Moore (AL-02)

Congressman Tom McClintock (CA-04)

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25)

Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06)

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler (MO-04)

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03)

Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09)

Congressman Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08)

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)

Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04)

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (TN-01)

Congresswoman Lisa McClain (MI-10)

Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04)

Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05)

Congressman Rick Allen (GA-12)

Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01)

Congressman Dan Bishop (NC-09)

Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08)

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27)

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (NC-05)

Congressman Scott Franklin (FL-15)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

Congressman Carlos Gimenez (FL-26)

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell (NM-02)

Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10)

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01)

Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Congressman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11)

Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15)

Congresswoman Marianette Miller Meeks (IA-02)

Congressman Alex Mooney (WV-02)

Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-05)

Congressman Scott Perry (PA-10)

Congressman Chip Roy (TX-21)

Congressman Tom Rice (SC-07)

Congressman John Rutherford (FL-04)

Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17)

Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14)

Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04)

Jerry Ford embodies the American spirit of working hard for success. Not only has he been a successful businessman, but he has been a first responder helping to keep our neighborhoods safe.

Jerry Ford retired from the Houston Fire Department after serving as the Assistant Fire Chief. He has also been successful in the private sector owning several businesses. He knows what it takes to sign the front of a paycheck.

Jerry has never been a person to sit on the sidelines when help is needed. He has given back to the community by being a volunteer coach, coaching Little League Baseball and Basketball for kids in Houston for over 20 years, winning a National Baseball Championship in Cooperstown, New York, in 2007.

Like so many of Jerry Ford feels that our country is going in the wrong direction, with the Progressive Democrats socialist agenda, which has led to, high inflation, an open borders, and run-away crime across neighborhoods and cities.

Enough is enough. That’s why Jerry Ford is running and running hard to be our next Congressman.

In Washington, Jerry will have the backbone and determination to fight for limited government, lower taxes, a strong defense, a growing our economy, and secure borders. We can count on Jerry.

