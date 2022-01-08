Animal Husbandry sector can help in fulfilling Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers income: Shri Parshottam Rupala





Animal Husbandry sector can help in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling the income of the farmers of our country says, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying at Guwahati today. He was addressing at the ceremonial signing of MoU between National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) & Assam government for diary development in the state.









Shri Rupala in his address appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the state government for the growth and development of dairy sector in Assam. He asserted that the new technology in the field of animal husbandry must reach to the farmers so that they can get benefits from it.









The Union Minister Shri Rupala along with the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also unveiled the foundation stone for Purabi dairy expansion project under Assam Agribusiness & Rural Transformation Project.









Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the initiatives taken by state government will transform the rural economy and boost the dairy sector. He further added that under the MoU, a joint venture worth Rs 2,000 crore would be set up between the state government and NDDB in Assam.









Shri Atul Bora, Minister for Agriculture, AHVD and Cooperation, Govt of Assam in his address said that this venture will bring white revolution in the state and its aims to create milk processing capacities to handle and add value to over 10 lakh litres of milk every day. This will not only help more than 1.75 lakh farmers to increase their earnings but it will also create huge employment at various levels of milk value chain, he added.





The Minister for Animal Husbandry &Veterinary, Mizoram, Dr K. Beichhua , Chairman of NDDB, Shri Meenesh Shah, Addl. Chief Secretary, Dept. of Cooperation, Govt. of Assam, Shri Maninder Singh, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI, Shri Atul Chaturvedi were also present in the event.





