PM congratulates fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone of Covid vaccination drive





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone of Covid vaccination drive. He also said that India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success.





In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;





“A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols.





India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19.”







