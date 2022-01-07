Whole Foods Market introduces Resolution Renovator to overhaul New Year’s resolutions for 2022

National grocer teams up with well-being motivators Cody Rigsby, Gabby Bernstein and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty to help consumers set small intentions with big impact

Today, Whole Foods Market unveils the Resolution Renovator, an online hub that helps people rethink rigid New Years resolutions. According to a survey from Whole Foods Market and Wakefield Research, nearly two-thirds (65%) of Americans agree that New Years resolutions put extra pressure on them at the start of the year. In addition, many doubt their resolutions will be successful, giving themselves less than a 50% chance, on average, at achieving their resolutions. With the Resolution Renovator, Whole Foods Market is helping consumers set attainable affirmations and intentions at the top of 2022, instead of unrealistic resolutions that are often out of reach.





As the go-to destination for holistic well-being, Whole Foods Market has teamed up with motivators who embody positivity in three key areas  mind, body and spirit: plant-based recipe developer and well-being enthusiast Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, representing Mind; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, representing Body; and motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein, representing Spirit. Each of these Wellness Motivators will offer curated affirmations and intentions within the Resolution Renovator, to help guide mindful living in 2022.





At the top of the year, when many of us are setting new goals, the most important thing to remember is to root them in joy and love for yourself, Rigsby said. Our goal with Whole Foods Markets Resolution Renovator is to move away from potentially stressful New Years resolutions in favor of motivational intentions that allow ourselves some much-needed grace.





Now through Jan. 26, consumers can visit the Whole Foods Market Resolution Renovator to receive tailored affirmations and intentions from the Wellness Motivators. Users will choose the area theyd like to focus on this year  mind, body or spirit  and then answer a series of questions that reveal their affirmation and intention, replacing the typical New Years resolution.





After completing the Resolution Renovator questionnaire, consumers will be entered for a chance to win a 2022 Well-Being Bundle composed of the motivators top picks from Whole Foods Market, with 25 winners each day. The Well-Being Bundles feature three hand-selected products from Whole Foods Market that each motivator uses as part of their own daily well-being journey.





Three grand prize winners will also receive an exclusive, personalized video from one of the Wellness Motivators with an inspiring message tied to their 2022 affirmation and intention.





For more New Years inspiration, including well-being tips, nourishing meal plans and self-care guides, visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com/tips-and-ideas/wellness.





