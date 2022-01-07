Burberry reveals Lunar New Year 2022 campaign

WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 6, 2022







Burberry introduces its Lunar New Year 2022 campaign, inspired by the year of the tiger.





The campaign stars models Liu Bingbing, Liu Chunjie, Wang Xiangguo and Yang Ling and is captured by photographer Feng Li.





The exclusive collection is presented in a series of images that celebrate the year of the tigers strong, confident spirit. The collection features a tiger stripe animal print in an orange hue that adorns our signature Lola and Olympia bags, as well as cashmere scarves and sneakers.





A new perspective on the signature TB Monogram print is introduced in a honey beige hue, punctuated with bright orange B motifs, including the Burberry Heritage Trench, pussy-bow blouses, pleated skirts and Italian-woven nylon jackets  reimagined for the celebration.





WOMENS



Outerwear includes a belted car coat in our lightweight Italian-woven cotton gabardine, cut to a relaxed fit with a tiger stripe animal-print lining.





A pussy-bow blouse in Italian-woven silk, highlighted with contrast panels featuring our Thomas Burberry Monogram.





Elevated knitwear includes a crew-neck sweater in cashmere, intarsia knitted with a refreshed Monogram motif. A V-neck silhouette in technical wool, patterned with a tiger stripe animal print.





A shirt dress in Italian-woven silk, highlighted with contrast trims featuring our Thomas Burberry Monogram. A short- sleeved knitted polo shirt dress in technical wool.





MENS



Lightweight funnel-neck jackets cut from Italian-woven nylon with a packaway hood, patterned with a refreshed Monogram print. As well as a hooded version, with a versatile design that reverses to a solid colour, highlighted with a refreshed Monogram motif.





A shirt in silk twill, oversized T-shirt, hoodie and drawcord jogging pants featuring the refreshed Monogram motif.





BAGS



The Lola bag, a signature style available in an orange-hued tiger stripe animal print. The design is punctuated with a chain shoulder strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram.





A slim, curved Olympia pouch in a cotton blend, accented with our logo detail and embroidered orange-hued tiger stripe animal print.





An Italian-made messenger bag and a spacious tote bag, highlighted with a tiger stripe animal print.





ACCESSORIES



Shoes for women include point-toe pumps sculpted from Italian-tanned metallic leather and studded with eyelet detailing. For men, introducing our new Arthur sneaker crafted in Vintage check cotton and nubuck.





An appliquéd cotton baseball cap and scarves containing organic wool and silk, with a refreshed Monogram motif.