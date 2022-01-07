Suggestions from the bookshop for the celebrations of end of the year

Jan 7, 2022 | Business

For the festive season, the booksellers of the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson present their selection of books: gift ideas, box sets, new arrivals, special offers and photographic reference books!


Thematic selections:

  • Paris by Eugène Atget and Henri Cartier-Bresson

    An offer that brings together the two catalogues of the event exhibitions Eugène Atget  Voir Paris and Henri Cartier-Bresson  Paris revisited, accompanied by an HCB notebook.

    80 instead of 86,90.

    Only available in French.
  • The TXT duo

    Two theoretical books on the image, cinema and contemporary photography accompanied by a Martine Franck notebook.

    La voix du voir, Clément Chéroux.

    Ecrits sur limage, Alain Bergala.

    48 instead of 52,90.

    Only available in French.
  • The 1000 pieces jigsaw puzzle Henri Cartier-Bresson

    Image: Un visiteur de la Cité Interdite, Pékin, décembre 1948.

    68 x 49 cm

    22,40 instead of 24,90.


The box sets: 

  • In Sardegna

    Two journeys by Guido Guidi, separated by forty years, gathered in three volumes.

    70
  • Revue NEUF 1950-1953

    Facsimile reprint of the avant-garde art magazine NEUF created by Robert Delpire and exhibited at the Rencontres dArles in 2021.

    149
  • The Unknown Berenice Abbott

    The never before published or seen photographs of Berenice Abbott in five volumes.

    285
  • The Outlands

    The follow-up to Chromes and Los Alamos: previously unpublished images by William Eggleston taken between 1969 and 1974 and collected in three volumes, The Outlands, released in 2021.

    380


The must-haves:

  • Images à la Sauvette, 125
  • Le Grand Jeu, 60


New arrivals: 

  • Somersault -Raymond Meeks, 45  Exemplaires signés
  • Sasuke  Masahisa Fukase, 45
  • Fingerprint  Jim Goldberg, 53
  • Amma  Vasantha Yogananthan, 80
  • The Complete Mammoth

    Photographs  Carleton Watkins, 200


Special offers:

  • Jeff Wall  Smaller Pictures, 19 instead of 35
  • Robert Adams  Our Lives and Our Children, 19 instead of 48