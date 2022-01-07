Suggestions from the bookshop for the celebrations of end of the year

WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 6, 2022
For the festive season, the booksellers of the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson present their selection of books: gift ideas, box sets, new arrivals, special offers and photographic reference books!
Thematic selections:
- Paris by Eugène Atget and Henri Cartier-Bresson
An offer that brings together the two catalogues of the event exhibitions Eugène Atget Voir Paris and Henri Cartier-Bresson Paris revisited, accompanied by an HCB notebook.
80 instead of 86,90.
Only available in French.
- The TXT duo
Two theoretical books on the image, cinema and contemporary photography accompanied by a Martine Franck notebook.
La voix du voir, Clément Chéroux.
Ecrits sur limage, Alain Bergala.
48 instead of 52,90.
Only available in French.
- The 1000 pieces jigsaw puzzle Henri Cartier-Bresson
Image: Un visiteur de la Cité Interdite, Pékin, décembre 1948.
68 x 49 cm
22,40 instead of 24,90.
The box sets:
- In Sardegna
Two journeys by Guido Guidi, separated by forty years, gathered in three volumes.
70
- Revue NEUF 1950-1953
Facsimile reprint of the avant-garde art magazine NEUF created by Robert Delpire and exhibited at the Rencontres dArles in 2021.
149
- The Unknown Berenice Abbott
The never before published or seen photographs of Berenice Abbott in five volumes.
285
- The Outlands
The follow-up to Chromes and Los Alamos: previously unpublished images by William Eggleston taken between 1969 and 1974 and collected in three volumes, The Outlands, released in 2021.
380
The must-haves:
- Images à la Sauvette, 125
- Le Grand Jeu, 60
New arrivals:
- Somersault -Raymond Meeks, 45 Exemplaires signés
- Sasuke Masahisa Fukase, 45
- Fingerprint Jim Goldberg, 53
- Amma Vasantha Yogananthan, 80
- The Complete Mammoth
Photographs Carleton Watkins, 200
Special offers:
- Jeff Wall Smaller Pictures, 19 instead of 35
- Robert Adams Our Lives and Our Children, 19 instead of 48