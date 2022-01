Suggestions from the bookshop for the celebrations of end of the year

WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 6, 2022







For the festive season, the booksellers of the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson present their selection of books: gift ideas, box sets, new arrivals, special offers and photographic reference books!





Thematic selections:

Paris by Eugène Atget and Henri Cartier-Bresson



An offer that brings together the two catalogues of the event exhibitions Eugène Atget – Voir Paris and Henri Cartier-Bresson – Paris revisited , accompanied by an HCB notebook.



80€ instead of 86,90€.



Only available in French.

Two theoretical books on the image, cinema and contemporary photography accompanied by a Martine Franck notebook.



La voix du voir , Clément Chéroux.



Ecrits sur l’image , Alain Bergala.



48€ instead of 52,90€.



Only available in French.

Image: Un visiteur de la Cité Interdite, Pékin, décembre 1948.



68 x 49 cm



22,40€ instead of 24,90€.





The box sets:

In Sardegna



Two journeys by Guido Guidi, separated by forty years, gathered in three volumes.



70€

Facsimile reprint of the avant-garde art magazine NEUF created by Robert Delpire and exhibited at the Rencontres d’Arles in 2021.



149€

The never before published or seen photographs of Berenice Abbott in five volumes.



285€

The follow-up to Chromes and Los Alamos : previously unpublished images by William Eggleston taken between 1969 and 1974 and collected in three volumes, The Outlands , released in 2021.



380€





The must-haves:

Images à la Sauvette, 125€

Le Grand Jeu, 60€





New arrivals:

Somersault -Raymond Meeks, 45€ – Exemplaires signés

-Raymond Meeks, 45€ – Exemplaires signés Sasuke – Masahisa Fukase, 45€

– Masahisa Fukase, 45€ Fingerprint – Jim Goldberg, 53€

– Jim Goldberg, 53€ Amma – Vasantha Yogananthan, 80€

– Vasantha Yogananthan, 80€ The Complete Mammoth



Photographs – Carleton Watkins, 200€





Special offers:

Jeff Wall – Smaller Pictures , 19€ instead of 35€

, 19€ instead of 35€ Robert Adams – Our Lives and Our Children , 19€ instead of 48€