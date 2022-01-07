Hong Kong – Vacancy in North District Council

Vacancy in North District Council *********************************



The Government declared by notice in the Gazette today (January 7) the existence of a vacant elected seat in the North District Council Fanling Town Constituency.







Ms Wong Hoi-ying, an elected member of the North District Council Fanling Town Constituency, had been consecutively absent from all the meetings of the Council since August 31, 2021, without obtaining the consent of the Council before the end of the disqualifying period. Pursuant to section 24(5) of the District Councils Ordinance (Cap. 547) (the Ordinance), Ms Wong has been disqualified from holding office since January 1, 2022. Her office has become vacant since that day under section 26(c) of the Ordinance.

