Hong Kong – Burial and cremation services to be suspended on Lunar New Year’s Day

Burial and cremation services to be suspended on Lunar New Year's Day



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) announced today (January 7) that services for the disposal of the dead will be suspended on Lunar New Year’s Day (February 1).





An FEHD spokesman said, “All cemeteries and crematoria offices of the department will be closed on Lunar New Year’s Day. No coffins will be accepted for burial at public cemeteries and no cremations will be undertaken at public crematoria.





“Cremation services and burial services will resume normal operation on February 2.”