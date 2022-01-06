Succeed On Purpose Helps Professionals Create a Career They Love

Succeed On Purpose has launched a monthly series called Creating a Career You Love.The series consists of free, virtual events featuring a different expert each month. These experts will offer tools and solutions to professionals looking to pivot into careers that offer more meaning and profit.

The first event was held in November with guest expert Kathy Goughenour, CEO of Virtual Expert®. The event was focused on helping professionals launch their virtual assistant career. The events were put on hold in December for the holiday season but will resume this month.

The January event will feature Elizabeth Eiss, CEO of Results Resourcing®, an online platform created to help match employers to virtual freelancers. The ResultsResourcing platform welcomes freelancers in various industries, from web design, to marketing, accounting, sales, research, and more.

Eiss will partner with Terri Maxwell, CEO of Succeed On Purpose to cover topics, including:

– What makes virtual freelance work a great career option.

– How to find projects using the online platform.

– How to create a robust profile that matches available roles and appeals to employers.

The event with Elizabeth Eiss and Terri Maxwell will be held on January 13 at 1 PM CST. Registration for Creating a Career You Love, Episode 2 can be completed online for free.

“Since I started Succeed On Purpose, I’ve asked met countless individuals who know they want more meaning and success in their careers, but they don’t have the tools or guidance to make it happen. My purpose is to inspire potential, so I decided to develop this series to reach professionals across the country, helping them to create a career they love,” stated Terri Maxwell.

About Succeed On Purpose

Founded in 2009 by Terri Maxwell, Succeed on Purpose™ is a personal and professional development company focused on helping individuals become the best version of themselves. Through powerful programs and coaching, Succeed On Purpose works with individuals on finding more meaning and success, whether that be in their business, career or life.