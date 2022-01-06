Adele Poston Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Adele Poston, a Broker-Associate at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.

“Winning this award is a significant accomplishment,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “We’re extremely proud that Adele is a member of the RE/MAX Alliance Group family.”

Serving Hernando County since 1975 as a broker and broker-agent, Poston speaks English and Spanish. She has achieved the RE/MAX Platinum Club level and has received RE/MAX Hall of Fame award. She is based in the Spring Hill office at 4320 Lake In The Woods Drive, Spring Hill, Florida 34607 and can be reached at (352) 279-3742 or soldbyadele@cs.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.