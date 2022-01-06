Glasshouse Fragrances Introduces Fireside in Queenstown, a Limited Edition, Winter Season, Triple-Scented Soy Candle That Brings a A Glamorous Apres Ski to your Home.

Glasshouse Fragrances, a leader in the Australian fragrance market and recently introduced to U.S. shoppers, announced today the release of “Fireside in Queenstown”, a special limited-edition fragrant candle that’s been record-selling in Australia and New Zealand. Located in the South Island of New Zealand, Queenstown is THE destination for a decadent Ski adventure for global travelers.

Available today on Amazon.com and in 2022 Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus, “Fireside in Queenstown” is inspired and invigorating, capturing the scent of a roaring fireplace in the hearth of a cozy cabin nestled under a star-filled sky.

“This candle is inspired by the warmth found lounging before a smoky fireplace after a day on the ski slopes, just like those you’ll find in gorgeous Queenstown, New Zealand,” said Glasshouse Fragrances founder and CEO, Nicole Eckels. “Our limited edition Fireside in Queenstown this candle will transport you to that warm hideaway and melt away your winter chills.”

Where romance meets adventure, this warm and enveloping fragrance ignites the senses with notes of cinnamon, clove, and sandalwood which roar to life with wild Orris and rich Guaiac Wood; a fragrance as intense as a flickering fire, and as comforting as moments of après ski.

Dramatically dressed in a deep smokey brownish-black, the glass vessel features the iconic Glasshouse Fragrances logo blazing in gold housed in a package that calls to mind the breath-taking alpine vistas of Queenstown, New Zealand washed in watercolor.

KEY FEATURES:

Triple Scented, hand-poured in Australia, 2 x Natural Cotton Wicks, decorated and reusable Glass Vessel, Soy Blend Wax for a clean and even burn.

FRAGRANCE:

Top: Clove, Cinnamon

Middle: Orris

Base: Guaiac Wood, Tonka

Fragrance Family: Woody

Fragrance Strength: 4.5

This fragrance is the perfect wintertime escape – to reinvigorate your mind, body and spirit.

About Nicole Eckels:

Born and raised in New York, Nicole began her career as a makeup artist before making a career move into B2B sales which found her in San Francisco. At this time, Nicole yearned for a more empowering and challenging creative outlet where she could express her passion for the bold and the vibrant. It was at this time that she sought out the sunny shores of Australia with her son where she found her ‘true calling’. While shopping in David Jones to replace a beloved candle purchased in New York City, Nicole couldn’t find what she was looking for. Noting the high-end brands from Europe and non-fragranced, low-end brands, Nicole saw a clear gap in the market for fine fragranced, high-quality candles at accessible price-points and, after months of researching Glasshouse Fragrances was born.

To learn more about Glasshouse Fragrances and its family of products visit:

https://us.glasshousefragrances.com

About Glasshouse Fragrances

Founded in Australia in 2006 by Nicole Eckels, Glasshouse Fragrances has been developing transformational scents that enrich people lives. Realizing our sense of smell is the most powerful of all, Glasshouse Fragrances teases and tantalizes with its groundbreaking scents that deliver unrivalled personal experiences. In the summer of 2021, Glasshouse Fragrances launched in the U.S. market.