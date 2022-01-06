Award winning innovation consulting firm, Change Logic, announces new Associate Principal

Change Logic, the award-winning innovation and change consultancy firm, announces Vincent Ducret will join their team as Associate Principal.

Ducret brings 20+ years of hands-on experience at large, complex firms, building innovation strategy and platforms, and embedding practical customer-centric frameworks and lean enterprise principles. He has established a worldwide network of key actors and companies within the innovation ecosystem, gained deep experience building innovation capabilities and communities, and led cultural change on a global scale.

Before joining Change Logic, Vincent led Philip Morris International’s ambitious transformation to ‘end smoking’, managing a grassroots innovation movement to embed new behaviors, methods, and agile ways of working across 75,000+ employees in 180 countries. His work has been referenced in HBR and TheInnovator. He also teaches digital transformation and innovation practices as adjunct faculty for the International University in Geneva Master programs and the University of St. Gallen MBA program.

In his new position, Ducret will help Change Logic clients drive corporate transformation, innovation, and growth. “Vincent’s passion for innovation and change is remarkable, as is his ability to scale innovation capabilities, mindsets, and methods globally. His extensive hands-on experience, thought leadership, and worldwide innovation network make him a great addition to the Change Logic team,” said Managing Principal, Christine Griffin. “I’m thrilled to welcome Vincent as we continue our firm’s global expansion.”

“I’m extremely honored and privileged to join Change Logic and their amazing team of renowned strategic innovation advisors. I’m excited to contribute my extensive consulting and corporate experience to grow our business globally, to keep learning from such a talented team, and to serve customers seeking to grow beyond their core business,” said Ducret.

About Change Logic

Change Logic is a strategic innovation advisory firm intent upon helping CEOs, Senior Leaders, and Corporate Explorers identify growth opportunities, build new ventures and capabilities, and accelerate the success of corporate innovation. The Firm was founded in 2007 by Harvard Business School Professors Michael Tushman and Stanford Graduate School of Business Charles O’Reilly, and Andrew Binns, with the goal of helping leaders and organizations adapt to a changing world. Leveraging decades of research and client experience, Change Logic serves clients across the globe, and across multiple industries. Learn more at changelogic.com.