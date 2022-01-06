Colorado FriendShip Reaches out to Boulder Fire Disaster Victims

With nearly 20 years of experience in assisting those impacted by disasters, Liz Friedenson, Executive Director at Colorado FriendShip explained that “we began the process by quickly communicating with partners in Boulder County to assess how we can best help those in need during this disaster crisis.” While the organization has responded with various types of assistance in past events (from floods, tornados, and fires), the current plan involved an immediate organization for a Disaster Fund of large gift cards to support many families that came into focus during a rapid networking task. The goal has been to locate those who have lost homes and have many immediate needs.

Colorado FriendShip has a history of Disaster Relief reaching back to 2003 when assisting the community to rebound from the devastating Jamestown Fire. Since then, COF has brought aid to disaster victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the tornado in Holly, CO in 2007; the Windsor, CO tornado in 2008; the Four Mile Canyon Fire in 2010; the High Park Fire in 2012; and the Front Range CO floods in 2013.

In 2012, COF began our “FriendShip Ambassador Project” (for out-of-state assistance) as we made friends with PS 104Q (The Baywater School) in Far Rockaway, NY which was hit badly by Hurricane Sandy. We prepared and shipped supplies and sent funds to our new friends at PS 104 to directly assist the surrounding community. We also ‘adopted’ two specific families and sent them a shipment of requested items.

Contact: Liz Friedenson at (303) 545-0242

Email: liz@coloradofriendship.org

About Colorado FriendShip

Our Mission at Colorado FriendShip is to reduce suffering and improve lives throughout our community by providing food and clothing to those in need. We answer this critical need in the community and beyond through three programs. The IncrEdibles Program provides weekly food bags to children at elementary schools in Boulder County, involving healthy, kid-friendly, nonperishable food sent home every Friday during the school year, providing six meals for the weekend. Since 1998, Hot Meals on the Street has served hot meals and distributed clothing to the homeless and destitute in Boulder County, serving thousands of meals each year to those in need. Our Emergency Disaster Relief program has been responding to support disaster victims since 2003.

To find out more about Colorado FriendShip and how you can also support these efforts, please visit us at www.coloradofriendship.org for more information.