Woodshells Launched Its Brand New Website to Accept Online Orders

This is where brands like Woodshells help us make a conscious choice. Modern Minimal and Meaningful is the motto of this interior décor brand that was started in the year 2018 by a very talented product designer, Kavya Gupta.





About The Owner



Kavya travelled across the length and breadth of Pondicherry, working with local artisans whose work was inspired by French design.





Woodshells started as Kavyas dream project of making lamps out of sustainable materials. As she explored more, fibers like Cane, MS, Banana and Cotton kept emerging as potential raw materials. And this is what kickstarted a positive transformation, one that allowing organic production of lamps without losing out on intricacy and inspiration in design.





And since then, Kavya has been using it all to change the vibe of home spaces. Each shape, each curve and each beacon of light from Woodshells is a product of hours of designing and labor, careful experimentations, the passion to create something unique and a conscious effort towards sustainability.





About Woodshells



Launched in 2021 with this renewed mission of making Modern, Minimal and Meaningful décor, Woodshells products are now available both online and offline. Be it floor lamps, table lamps, pendant lamps, wall lamps and multipurpose lamps, Woodshells offers a range of prices from INR 2,000 to 7,000. With more designs on the way, the current designs are a sight to behold.





A website that talks about an array of designs and a cozy store space that is home to these wonderful lamps is where you can know more.





Contact Us



Visit our brand new website at www.woodshells.co.in or drop in at SCO 384, First Floor, Sector 20 Panchkula to witness the beauty, one lamp at a time!

