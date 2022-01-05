Sunbelt Rentals Awarded a Nationwide Broader Public Sector Contract With Kinetic GPO

Sunbelt Rentals today announced that they have been awarded a three-year partnership with Kinetic GPO, a cooperative purchasing organization established for broader public sector, nonprofit and municipality, academic, school board, and health and social services (MASH) entities across Canada. The contract took effect July 1, 2021 and will remain active through June 30, 2024.

Through the competitively solicited contract, Sunbelt Rentals will provide access to its comprehensive offering of equipment rental solutions to public sector entities throughout Canada. The agreement will help these organizations reduce procurement costs by leveraging group purchasing power and simplifying the overall procurement process.

“We are committed to helping public entities under the Kinetic GPO contract further their missions and service by delivering availability, reliability and ease in the equipment procurement and rental process,” said Chris Van Mook, territory senior vice president, Sunbelt Rentals. “By combining the contract, compliance, and marketing expertise of Kinetic GPO with our proven abilities, we expect to accelerate the acceptance and utilization of this contract throughout Canada.”

Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with the International and Regional Trade Agreements, including the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), the Ontario Broader Public Sector (BPS) Procurement Directive, the New West Partnership Agreement (NWPTA), the Atlantic Trade and Procurement Partnership (ATPP). Membership is free with no volume commitments.

“Kinetic GPO is pleased to partner with Sunbelt Rentals, offering our participating entities a compliant and comprehensive contract for equipment and tool rentals,” said Chris Penny, CEO, Kinetic GPO. “Through this agreement, our members will benefit from their extensive breadth of innovative solutions, impeccable service, and a make it happen culture.”

For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.kineticgpo.ca.

About Sunbelt Rentals

With a passionate team of 15,000 rental experts, a growing network of more than 1,025 locations and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $11 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions, and services available, they assist customers throughout North America extend their capabilities, complete projects on-time and handle times of crisis. No matter if customers are in commercial, industrial, residential, or municipal industries, the company is constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out more information.

About Kinetic GPO

Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including, technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, operations, furniture, managed print services, and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, non-profit, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size.