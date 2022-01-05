Krishnan Ramadas, Director, Berkeley Research Group LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Patent Infringement Damages



Krishnan Ramadas is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) with over 15 years of experience in the areas of financial/economic analyses and damages assessment in complex business disputes. He has significant expertise in evaluating lost profits, reasonable royalties, unjust enrichment, and price erosion, among other forms of damages, in a litigation setting. Mr. Ramadas has also assisted clients with pre-litigation licensing strategy and with the monetary aspect of settlement discussions. His primary focus areas include intellectual property matters (such as patent, copyright, and trademark infringement as well as misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuits) and commercial damages matters (for example, breach of contract cases).





Mr. Ramadas has experience working in a diverse range of industries, with a strong focus on consumer electronics products (such as smartphones, televisions, and computers) as well as pharmaceutical products and medical devices. His additional industry experience includes aerospace, automotive, biometrics, semiconductors, software, and telecommunications.





Mr. Ramadas has been recognized as a damages expert. He has been retained as a consulting expert to assist in pre-litigation royalty analysis. In addition, Mr. Ramadas has participated as a damages expert in training workshops for attorneys organized by the National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA). Mr. Ramadas has also helped develop course materials for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Expert Skills Workshop, and has delivered presentations and authored articles on damages-related topics.





Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of whats next.





With the ever-changing regulatory trends involving patent infringement, lawyers should be competent in furnishing a sound damage analysis to mitigate risks and effectively respond to damage discovery. Reasonable royalties are by far the most common form of damages awarded among the primary remedies available in patent infringement cases. However, the implications of MLC International v. Micron Technology have left questions among patent litigators, particularly on the required disclosure of a royalty rate during fact discovery.



Listen as a panel of distinguished professionals organized by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments and legal issues surrounding patent infringement cases. Speakers, among other things, will discuss the role of patent litigators and economic experts in framing out and filling in a survivable damages analysis, including:





 An overview of patent infringement damages, including reasonable royalty damages, and the implications of MLC International v. Micron Technology



 Discussion of the application of MLC in the district courts



 The roles of counsel and experts in furnishing the materials for a sound damages analysis and the perils of failing to take and respond to damages discovery



 The timing of discovery efforts directed to damages



 The use of summary judgment and motions in limine to weed out unsound damages analyses and keys to survival when defending against such claims





