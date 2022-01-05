Trell content creators drive 300% growth in sales during 5-day event



While over 8 million people created videos during the event, the top 5 content creators sold products worth more than Rs 2.5 crore. These creators earned about Rs 1,00,000 each during the sale.





The platform, which is backed by investors such as Mirae Asset, H&M Group, and LB Investments, witnessed traffic sessions of over 350 million users from content to commerce pages. Over 80 million users visited in just 24 hours.





We are overwhelmed to have received such a positive response to our first flagship sale. With millions of creators creating informative and entertaining content for our audience and platform, the outcome has been far beyond expectations, said Pulkit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, Trell. The creators ability to provide the perfect mix of content and information was the catalyst for The Grand Trellion Sales success.





The major factor driving growth was content across 12 regional languages. This resulted in 10 billion views in 5 days, a 500 per cent increase in views, and a 250 per cent increase in engagement compared to usual. The company said over 75 per cent of shoppers drove demand from Tier 2, Tier 3, and beyond. The year-end event featured over 1,000 established and D2C brands across beauty, personal care, wellness, fashion, and mom and baby care categories.





Trell says over 45 million users viewed over 200,000 products on the platform with the intent to purchase. Beauty and fashion categories performed the best, with make-up, skincare, and ethnic wear emerging as the most popular products.





Bhopal, Thane, Jaipur, Nagpur, Beed, Jalgaon, Nashik, Patna, Bardhaman, Ahmednagar, Dhanbad, Ahmedabad, Kolhapur, Varanasi, and Raipur are among Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that contributed to revenue during the event. Among metros, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangalore drove demand.





Top D2C brands in beauty, grooming, and fashion categories including Lakme, Bewakoof, Campus Sutra, Revlon, MamaEarth, Bombay Shaving Company, Juniper, and Wow Skin Science among others, performed well during the sale.





According to a report by consulting firm RedSeer, social commerce players are seeing the most growth from tier 2 cities. It is estimated that the e-commerce industry will grow to $140 billion by 2025 from $38 billion in 2020 and major social commerce players will contribute at least 5 per cent by then.





Other players in social commerce are SoftBank-backed Meesho, BulBul, GlowRoad, Mall91, simsim, DealShare, and Flipkarts social commerce platform Shopsy.

