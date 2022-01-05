Success Story of Women Self Help Group (SHG) Federation, Bordumsa, Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region













Jasmine SHG Federation, Bordumsa, Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh was formed in 2018 under NERCORMP Project. There are total 16 SHGs in Jasmine SHG Federation. In 2019, the federation received Rs.193,939/- as a revolving fund from the project. With this amount, they started floriculture as an Income Generation Activities (IGA) as there are no nurseries in their locality.













Besides, floriculture, Areca nut nursery is also part of their IGA. Every SHG members are contributing their best for the improvement and growth of their small scale business. In a short span of time, by displaying their nursery in local events, this nursery is well-liked in their locality. Customers started coming from different parts to buy nursery items and plants.













The SHG Federation got opportunity to take part in displaying their nursery items in the various events viz, Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, Rural Haat, Festivals, and Exhibitions. Etc as a market linkage.Currently, the SHG Federation members are greatlycontent on their initiative (Nursery) as their Income Generation Activities (IGA) with the profit from their small investment they started improving this activity by adding more variety of species. This initiative it’s like a second skin that brings cheers as lucrative livelihood option to the SHGs.









