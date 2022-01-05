COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 354





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 147.62 Crore (1,47,62,53,454) today. More than 87 lakh (87,66,164) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10388317

2nd Dose 9724010

FLWs 1st Dose 18386399

2nd Dose 16923650

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 8145038

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 505088330

2nd Dose 341046625

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 195220757

2nd Dose 153050438

Over 60 years 1st Dose 121798005

2nd Dose 96481885

Cumulative 1st dose administered 859026846

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 617226608

Total 1476253454















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 4th January, 2021 (354th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 75

2nd Dose 2605

FLWs 1st Dose 122

2nd Dose 6588

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3751524

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1846100

2nd Dose 2072697

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 142131

2nd Dose 578143

Over 60 years 1st Dose 77070

2nd Dose 289109

1st Dose Administered in Total 5817022

2nd Dose Administered in Total 2949142

Total 8766164















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





