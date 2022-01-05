COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 354

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 147.62 Crore (1,47,62,53,454) today. More than 87 lakh (87,66,164) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:



















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10388317

2nd Dose

9724010

FLWs

1st Dose

18386399

2nd Dose

16923650

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

8145038

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

505088330

2nd Dose

341046625

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

195220757

2nd Dose

153050438

Over 60 years

1st Dose

121798005

2nd Dose

96481885

Cumulative 1st dose administered

859026846

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

617226608

Total

1476253454




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





















Date: 4th January, 2021 (354th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

75

2nd Dose

2605

FLWs

1st Dose

122

2nd Dose

6588

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

3751524

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1846100

2nd Dose

2072697

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

142131

2nd Dose

578143

Over 60 years

1st Dose

77070

2nd Dose

289109

1st Dose Administered in Total

5817022

2nd Dose Administered in Total

2949142

Total

8766164




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


