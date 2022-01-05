Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Online Analytics Processing Performance Between Two Sets of Google Cloud Platform VM Instances with Intel Processors

Speed in Microsoft SQL Server data analysis can be the difference when it comes to missing an opportunity or making the right business insight. Principled Technologies compared two different sets of Google Cloud Platform N2 standard VM instances to find the faster solution for data analysis. One set featured 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, while the other set had 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable processors.

According to the report, “N2 standard series VM instances featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors completed an online analytics workload on a Microsoft SQL Server 2019 database up to 1.25 times as fast as N2 standard series VM instances with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.”

To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/5qbfLud.

