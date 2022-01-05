Jessica N. Sauls Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Jessica N. Sauls, of Savannah, Georgia, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of beauty and fashion. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Jessica N. Sauls

Jessica Sauls is the owner and a stylist with By Jessica & Co Beauty Lounge, based in Pooler, Georgia. Her full-service salon offers hair, lash, brow styling, hair treatments, hair extensions, brow tinting, lash extensions and styling for men and women.

Jessica is from Beaufort, SC, just across the Savannah River. She has been in the service industry her entire career. After many years in the food and beverage industry, Jessica finally took a leap of faith and decided to do something that she knew she would love. She returned to school at Savannah Technical College and obtained her cosmetology certification. She worked in other salons as a lash stylist at Locks & Lashes Boutique and as a hair stylist and makeup artist at All About Hair. Finally, she opened her very own beauty lounge.

Jessica is responsible for overseeing the operations, management, administration, marketing, staff and inventory. She is a hair and makeup stylist, certified cosmetologist, certified in Novalash and certified in eyebrows. She collaborates with her clients to make sure they look their best. She ensures that the salon provides a comfortable and enjoyable experience for clients with an emphasis on Southern charm. This includes daily cozy music and fresh beverages. The salon also offers a clothing line, accessories and other products for sale.

Ms. Sauls also enjoys creating costumes and organizing fashion shows and photo shoots, which allows her to be creative in other mediums. She is affiliated with the I.A.O.T.P.

In her spare time, Jessica likes to participate in outdoor activities and go to the beach.

Jessica states, “When I was young, we were poor. I would make Halloween costumes for myself and my siblings. I loved it. I also loved cutting my family’s hair.”

For further information, contact www.byjessicaandcobeautylounge.com.

