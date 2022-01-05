Exhibitor Space Now Available

Exhibit spaces are now available for the State Bar of Arizona’s annual convention, June 27-29, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort, Phoenix metro area, Chandler, Arizona. The convention is expected to draw more than 1,400 attorneys.

With an average income of $201,000, Arizona attorneys are an excellent target market for businesses that support the legal profession.

The annual convention offers opportunities for sponsorships and exhibit space. Exhibitors who reserve their space prior to Feb. 1 receive a complimentary, full-color display ad in the glossy convention magazine mailed to Arizona’s 24,000 attorneys.

The convention features nearly 50 seminars over the three days, as well as luncheons and evening networking events where vendors can mingle with attorneys. Every exhibitor receives complimentary tickets to the luncheons and networking events.

Booth spaces are assigned on a first-sold, first-served basis. For more information on exhibit space and sponsorships for the 2022 convention, please contact Advertising Director Lisa Bormaster Fontes at 602-340-7230 or lisa.bormaster@staff.azbar.org.

Here’s information about other advertising and sponsorships opportunities with the State Bar of Arizona: in print, online and digital and in person.

About the State Bar of Arizona

The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,000 attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Since 1933 the Bar and its members have been committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system.