PM anguished by the bus accident in Pakur Jharkhand





The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in the bus accident in Pakur, Jharkhand. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.





An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident, injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PMO said.





In a series of tweets, PMO said:





“I am anguished by the bus accident in Pakur, Jharkhand. In this sad hour, condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi”





