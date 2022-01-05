Hong Kong – North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre announces the interruption of negative pressure system in isolation wards

North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre announces the interruption of negative pressure system in isolation wards ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:







The spokesman for Kowloon West Cluster made the following announcement today (January 5) concerning the interruption of negative pressure system in the isolation wards of North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre (HKICC):







At 11.17am today, the negative pressure system of 12 cubicles of the two isolation wards in Block E was interrupted. HKICC immediately arranged maintenance staff for inspection and follow-up. The negative pressure of both wards resumed normal at 11.49am. The reason of the interruption is still under investigation.







During the incident, 46 COVID-19 patients were housed in the wards concerned. All ward staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment. There were no healthcare staff performing any high risk procedures in the wards concerned and the doors of the cubicles were kept closed. Two staff members were cleansing in a cubicle. They wore appropriate personal protective equipment and stayed in the cubicle concerned. The infection control team of HKICC considered the risk of infection is very low. As a precautionary measure, staff members who worked in the wards concerned would receive 14 days of medical surveillance.







HKICC has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.










