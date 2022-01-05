Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022





After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022.





Keeping in view the restrictions/curbs being imposed by the Governments to contain the disease, the Commission has requested the State Governments for ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, especially who are coming from containment / micro-containment zone(s) and if necessary, the candidates’ e-Admit Cards and ID Cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes.





The State Governments have further been requested that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the Examination till the date of conduct of the Examination i.e. from 06.01.2022 to 09.01.2022 and 14.01.2022 to 16.01.2022 for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries.





All the competent District Authorities and the Venue Supervisors have been provided the Guidelines of the Commission for conduct of the Examinations in these times of pandemic. These Guidelines mainly contain personal hygiene of the candidates/examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates/ examinations functionaries all the time, provision of sanitizers at convenient places in the Venue and to the examination functionaries, candidates to carry their own sanitizers in transparent bottles, sanitization of each Venue on regular basis, two surplus examination rooms for accommodating the candidates who would be coughing, sneezing, having breathlessness, feeling feverish so that they can take the Examination under appropriate safety protocols etc.





