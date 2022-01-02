PM greets the nation on New Year





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his New Year greetings to the nation.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Happy 2022!





May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives.





May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters.”







Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/dHoaD4tbpk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1786751)

Visitor Counter : 443











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Marathi



,







Hindi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













