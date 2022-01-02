PM condoles loss of lives in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.”













Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022





