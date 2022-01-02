PM condoles loss of lives in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Jan 2, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji,  @nityanandraibjp Ji  and took stock of the situation.”






Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022


****


DS/VJ




(Release ID: 1786724)
Visitor Counter : 662




Read this release in:



Urdu

,



Hindi

,



Marathi

,



Bengali

,



Manipuri

,



Punjabi

,



Gujarati

,



Odia

,



Tamil

,



Telugu

,



Kannada

,



Malayalam