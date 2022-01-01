PartsBadger Adds New Marketing Coordinator



“I am so excited to join PartsBadger and be part of something fantastic. I love the idea of challenging myself to learn this industry and become an expert in it. I cant wait to see what the future holds with all the content I will create. I believe all my experience from the past has culminated in being here. From working in Marketing for 4 years, I am excited to see previous and new ideas come together to make new innovative content. This is exactly what PartsBadger is all about and I cant wait to bring my voice into these projects.” -Jeremy Hansen, Digital Marketing Coordinator, PartsBadger





Jeremys work in marketing includes many different industries such as: interior design, automotive service, ecommerce, and ad agency. He has worked with companies such as Lamps USA, Concentrix, Disrupt Idea, Seura, and KHL LLC. His experience with creating content, managing public relations, developing on SEO, advertising, landing page creation, and organic social media will be a great asset to PartsBadger.





Jeremy joins the growing family at PartsBadger. This is the next step in the growth of the company. He will be in charge of becoming an expert in the CNC industry. From there, he will make content that improves the website for customers. This will create more organic traffic and sales opportunities. The future is bright for PartsBadger with this new hiring.





About PartsBadger



PartsBadger produces CNC manufactured parts to customer specifications for just about every industry, including but not limited to: Healthcare, Medical, Bioscience, Aerospace, Consumer Products, and Research & Development. PartsBadger offers a revolutionary change to the way people and businesses source their custom parts. PartsBadger is an online machine shop offering custom CNC parts for entrepreneurs, engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and makers. Instant 24/7 quotes and our aggressively low pricing removes the barriers to innovation faced by the dreamers and doers who need machined parts.





CONTACT:



Brandon Spenneberg



Media Liaison



262-421-6343



brandon ( @ ) parts-badger dot com

