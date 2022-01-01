TVS Vintage Network to Showcase a Dumont Network Marathon in January on the WatchYour.TV platform, Powered by Tulix



The classic TV network from the TVS Television Network is one of 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Web TV, the shows can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.





Shows in the marathon include Life is Worth Living, Follow That Man, The Shadow of the Cloak, Ellery Queen, Cavalcade of Bands, Morey Amsterdam Show, Dollar a Second, Okay Mother, 20 Questions, Bingo with Monte Hall, The Goldbergs, Cavalcade of Stars, Rocky King, Eddie Blake, Col. Humphrey Flack, Admiral Broadway Revue, Arthur Murray, Captain Video, Original Amateur Hour, and others.





TVS Vintage Network is one of several post cable networks available on WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix. Other channels in the TVS Classic TV Bundle include TVS Flashback Network, TVS Quiz Show Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Pinball Network, and TVS Buckboard Network.





TVS AdSales Network.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities.

###