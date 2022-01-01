Aimee Meheden-Friesen Releases A Contemporary Romantic Tale

Whelm addresses mental health issues while exploring the life of fictional character Audra Filigree.

“This story had me hooked from the beginning, the topic of mental health was so beautiful covered and really resonated with me. The characters were well written and really had me rooting for them throughout. Fiction and self help book rolled in to one!” -Danni

About Whelm:

Walking away from her unfaithful ex, wealthy and beautiful Audra Filigree realises she’s not losing much except for five years of her life and that, while there’s nothing wrong with her life, there’s nothing right with it either.

Now that she’s left her privileged little world behind, there’s no going back. With no plan or sense of self-preservation, random encounters guide her attempts to reclaim her life as she tries to stand up to her tyrant of a father and fight the anxiety of the unknown in her internal battle against the unrealised depression that has been consuming her for so long.

Have you ever thought about just walking away from everything and starting over?

Whelm is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.ca/gp/aw/d/B09CNY4YVF

About The Author:

Born in 1980 to a military family in Ontario, Canada, Aimee Meheden-Friesen is a graduate of Fanshawe College and a past student of the University of Manitoba. She presently resides in La Broquerie West, Manitoba with her husband and their two beautiful daughters. See more about Aimee on her website: https://www.aimeemehedenfriesen.com

