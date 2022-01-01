Choate Construction Announces “Building Up” Philanthropic Program, Raises $1.26 Million in 2021

Stewardship has been a core value of Choate Construction since its foundation more than 30 years ago. Putting a face to the philanthropic spirit at the firm, Choate launches its “Building Up” identity and program on the heels of raising $1.26 million in charitable funds in 2021 alone.

“There is so much good happening here at Choate, we needed a way to capture and convey it all in one unified, identifiable name. Building Up now represents our collective mission to strengthen our communities through giving,” says Matt Brewer, President & CEO of Choate Construction. “Through every act of service and dollar raised, our employee-owners embody Choate’s core value of Stewardship and exemplify what it means to truly Build Up a community.”

From companywide philanthropic initiatives to local, community-centered support, Choate’s employee-owners have heeded the call to “Build Up” their neighbors. In addition to the significant amount of contributions made to 501c3s through sponsorship, donations, and their Matching Gifts program, Choate has also taken philanthropy into their own hands through the creation of their own events, inspired by the concept of “passion fundraising.”

Cars & ‘Q for the Cause, a charity car show supporting longtime Choate beneficiary The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, was crafted by Choate in 2009. To date, the show has raised over $2.6 million and in its lifetime, Choate offices have raised more than $6 million for the CF Foundation. Similarly, BuildStrong, a family-friendly festival supporting AutismStrong, raised $326,000 in its inaugural 2021 year.

Through both companywide initiatives and office-specific passion projects, Choate’s Philanthropy in Action has helped facilitate tangible changes for each community in which Choate operates. Beyond the monetary impact of Building Up, Choate employee-owners have dedicated countless hours to organizations all across the Southeast, such as the American Heart Association, Ronald McDonald House, Feeding America affiliates, and 60+ other local and regional nonprofits.

“We are so blessed, as individuals and as a company, to have the opportunity to shepherd the resources available to us in ways that carry real impact,” Founder and Chairman Millard Choate shares. “Compassion for others and a passion to enact real change has always been a part of who we are, and the result of that spirit is clear to see.”

