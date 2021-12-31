Little Aiden Press Issues Call for Nominations for the Inaugural Self Ink It Awards

Little Aiden Press, a children’s book publisher for African American children, has announced the Call for Nominations for its inaugural annual Self Ink It Awards competition. Self Ink It is a literary awards program that celebrates self-published Black, Indigenous and Person of Color (BIPOC) authors. The Self Ink It Awards are a grassroots effort to give back to the diverse community of self-published Black, Indigenous and BIPOC authors by honoring books that foster a love of reading and learning.

The entry deadline is January 31. Complete details on the competition and how to enter are available at www.selfinkit.com.

The categories for Self Ink It Awards have been announced. Categories include Best Picture Book, Easy Readers, Middle Grade, Best Cover, and Reader’s Choice. To be eligible for the award, the author of a children’s book must be a Black, Indigenous, and Person of Color (BIPOC) living in United States and self-published with 2019, 2020 or 2021 copyright or that were released between January 1, 2019, and January 31, 2022. The panel of judges, who include parents, literary scholars and educators, decide on the winners.

About The Self Ink It Awards

The Self Ink It Awards celebrates and encourages outstanding achievements for Black, Indigenous, and Person of Color (BIPOC) authors. The awards program strives to bring awareness, visibility, and advocacy for the advancement of BIPOC children’s writers by promoting their books and bringing them into the hands of those who need to see their stories told. Learn more about The Self Ink It Awards at www.selfinkit.com.