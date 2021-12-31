Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 31, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Unidot – The Promising DEFI-Token Project

UNIDOT TOKEN

A decentralized staking protocol has announced its ICO sale of UT tokens.

The sale is now live, and it is the ideal time to commence your crypto investments.

The first and foremost merit of owning a UT token is that it offers an excellent passive income solution

for the users of the platform. Unidot is known for its high yield rates. It is comparatively higher than the other DeFi platforms in the market. The entire process is managed by smart contracts, and it greatly contributes to security. It is meticulously designed to provide the best-in-class user interface which is effective, interactive, and attractive. This interface makes it easy for the participants to kick-start their crypto investments instantly. On the whole, Unidot is a community-driven platform that strongly believes in collective growth.

The Scope of Unidot :

As an organization backed up by adept blockchain and cryptocurrency experts, they have plans to commence their own decentralized exchange

with an assorted range of DeFi services.

Also, their groundbreaking roadmap includes plans to launch their own blockchain network.

TOKENOMICS

TOKEN NAME:UNIDOT TOKEN

SYMBOL : UTTOKEN

TYPE : BEP-20

DECIMAL : 8

TOTAL SUPPLY:27,00,000

SYSTEM HOLDING:5,00,000

USER SUPPLY:20,00,000

FREE AIRDROP:2,00,000

TOKEN PRICE:0.01$

SOFT CAP: 40 BNB

HARD CAP: 80 BNB

Website: www.unidot.finance

Email: info@unifot.finance

Unidot plans to enlist UT-Token on COINSBIT by January 3rd week 2022.

UNIDOT has already fundraised 0.2 million dollars and the target is 1.5 M$.

From the beginning, they gave the highest yield income to their stakeholders (approx 10% per month) without any interruption.

UNIDOT Hired more than 15 blockchain experts for its blockchain development and work is going on the back end from Feb 2020.

similarly they have also plan to launch it’s own DEX & LAUNCHPAD.

UNIDOT focuses its blockchain as the native utility token

What is utility token?.

The answer is Utility token is a digital asset that is used to finance the network by providing its buyers with a guarantee of being able to consume some of the network’s products. Utility tokens vs security tokens and shares don’t provide the rights of ownership over a part of a company.

2022’s most promising project is UNIDOT why because we can expect more n more exciting news.

UNIDOT TOKEN enlisting with more than 5 international leading Centralised Exchanges (CEX).

100% this year in Q2 or Q3 we will have to see our very own blockchain and we can enjoy all services.

