Sam Verma, CEO at Peoples Processing Inc. Honored with Thought Leader Award in 2021

Peoples Processing, Inc., announced today that their CEO, Sam Verma has been honored with the “Thought Leader Award” for 2021 by PROGRESS in Lending Association. The Thought Leader Award honors the leaders that are not afraid to step forward, blaze a new trail and making a difference in the mortgage industry.

PROGRESS in Lending states that the Thought Leader award recognizes premier mortgage professionals who consistently introduce and drive innovative and creative ideas for today’s highly unique business environment and beyond. The association says it developed the annual award to identify industry leaders who are out-of-the-box, solution-oriented technology thought leaders that are helping address industry-wide issues and challenges.

“I am elated to receive PROGRESS in Lending’s Thought Leader Award,” said Sam Verma, CEO of Peoples Processing Inc. These awards represent the pinnacle of professional achievement in our industry and provide a chance for individuals to acknowledge the contributions, dedication, and quality of mortgage professionals from across the country. “It is an honor to be featured with such extraordinary individuals and leaders. I look forward to continue making a difference in the mortgage industry. Many thanks to the judges!” she added.

As a part of Peoples Processing, Sam has contributed significantly to streamline operational challenges and make life easy for lenders/servicers. Her endless contribution and hard work towards inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry has also been recognized by PROGRESS in Lending Association.

Details about Thought Leader Award and the list of 2021 winners are available at: https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2021-thought-leader-award-winners-are/.

About Peoples Processing Inc.

Peoples Processing has been serving the mortgage industry for 10+ years. We offer end-to-end mortgage originations and servicing solutions from originations processing and underwriting to loan boarding, managing default operations and loss mitigation. Peoples Processing, Inc. 13492 Research Blvd., Suite 120, Austin, TX 78750 (NMLS #2130972).

